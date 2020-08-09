1/
Sheri Savell
1958 - 2020
Sheri Savell

Shreveport - Sheri Elaine Savell, 62, passed away at her residence in Shreveport, Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born May 30, 1958 in Shreveport, LA, the daughter of Alvin and Odell Savell.

Sheri was a loving caretaker to her Mom and Dad. After her mom's passing she worked for Big Lots in the customer services department for over 30 years. She truly enjoyed gardening, canning and fishing. However the true passion was her animals "Her babies"!

Sheri was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life Abraham Campos. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Rhonda Spigener, Lisa Byrd, James (wife, Sandra) Savell and Kelly Savell; numerous loving nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

Due to the current Covid health situation, Sheri's family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Services are under the direction of the Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel.






Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
