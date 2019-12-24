|
|
Sherry Dial
Shreveport, LA - Sherry Lynn Freeman Dial "Gaga", 71, passed away December 23, 2019, in Shreveport, LA. She was born in Natchitoches, LA on September 25, 1948, to Walter Daniel Clark and Janet Skinner Clark. She is survived by her daughters, Jana Freeman Forrest and wife, Maribeth, of Shreveport; granddaughter, Madison; Holly Freeman Clarke and husband, Kipper, of Rogers, AR; four grandchildren, Audrey, Gracie, Tyler, and Benjamin; and son, Ronald Wayne Freeman, Jr. and wife, Lori, of Heber City, UT; grandsons, Will and Jack; sister, Dana Clark McBride and husband, Kevin, of Lufkin, TX; and niece, Chelsea. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Friday, December 27, at Osborn Funeral Home, Southern Ave. in Shreveport and from 9-10 am on Saturday, December 28, at Union Baptist Church at 9740 Highway 175, Belmont, LA 71406 with funeral services immediately following. Officiating will be Pastor Betsy Eaves of Grace Community United Methodist Church, of Shreveport. Interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery.
Sherry Lynn was a devout Christian and longtime member of First Baptist Bossier. She was baptized at Union Baptist in Belmont, where her great grandparents were founding members. Her faith emanated throughout her daily life and touched those around her.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Francis Eugene "Gene" Dial and Ronald Wayne Freeman, Sr.
Her pallbearers will be stepsons, Wayne Dial and Jeff Dial; grandchildren, Daniel Dial and Ethan Dial; dear friends, Wayne Cockerham, Randall Myers Jr., Pat Todd Jr, and Scott Saffell. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Todd, Randall Myers, Ronald Hough, and Johnny Jackson.
The family would like to thank the Willis-Knighton North and St. Joseph Hospice-Carpenter House for their excellent and loving care.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Belmont Cemetery Fund.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019