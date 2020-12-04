Sheryl Rushing



Blanchard - Sheryl Rushing, 73, passed away November 15, 2020 in Shreveport, LA after a lengthy illness. Sheryl was born October 1, 1947 in Franklin, Illinois to Albert and Bernice Tucker. Sheryl retired from Walmart after 30+ years of service. Sheryl was preceded in death by parents and her brother, Scott. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert Rushing, Jr., step-children Lisa (Donnie) Netherton, Kevin (Lee) Rushing and Sheila (Mark) Tabor, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sheryl was a devoted wife to her husband, the love of her life. Sheryl was an avid reader and loved anything pertaining to Gone with the Wind and Conway Twitty. Sheryl was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be missed by many. A memorial will be held at a later date.









