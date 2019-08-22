|
Shirley A. Reno
Shreveport - Shirley A. Reno (Shreveport), age 71, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She spent her final days surrounded by family and friends after a courageous three-year battle against cancer. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, April Ashley-Boston, her brother Sheldon Roberson, granddaughters Michaela Ashley-Roberson and Alessia Johnson, her aunt Ruth Pierce, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
A viewing will be 1-5 at Precious Memories. The Vigil will be held at 6-7pm at Morning Star B.C. (Gym). A funeral Mass celebrating Shirley's life will be held at Cathedral of Saint John Berchmans Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 am, with the burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow in the District One Building, 3850 Linwood Ave.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 22, 2019