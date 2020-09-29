Shirley Bishoff Scott PenfieldBossier City - Shirley Bishoff Scott Penfield, 91, passed away peacefully at home into eternal life on September 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Lt. Col. (Ret.) George F. Penfield; her sister, Lois Richardson; her children, Burtis W. Scott, Jr. and wife, Lynn; Richard M. Scott and wife, Debora; Derexa Scott Wooley and husband, Dale A. Wooley; her grandchildren, Devon Wooley, Justin Scott, and Brooke Wooley, Reyes.She is predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Maj. (Ret.) Burtis W. Scott, Sr. and siblings, Phyllis Duggan Remenar, Frank Bishoff, Jr., and Richard Bishoff.Shirley was born January 28, 1929, in Woodbridge, New Jersey, to Frank and Hazel Bishoff. She was very talented in the arts and taught tole painting, wrote poetry and even authored 3 books! Shirley was also an avid reader, a good bowler (with a mean hook!), but her favorite pastime was dancing! She could really "cut a rug!"Due to Covid concerns the immediate family will get together for an intimate gathering at Boone Funeral Home and she will be interred at Fairview Cemetery in Red Bank, New Jersey.In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to Shirley's beloved St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, LA.