Shirley Jean Frazier
Shreveport - A service of remembrance for Shirley Jean Frazier, 85, will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Friday, November, 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Bro. Billy Crosby and Rev. Tim Frazier.
Shirley passed away after a short illness at her residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born September 3, 1934, in Austin, Texas, the daughter of James W. and Lila Garrett. Shirley graduated from Austin High School, class of 1952. Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Wayne Frazier on September 11, 1952 and worked for the Secretary of State in Austin, Texas before settling in Shreveport, LA in 1958. They celebrated 67 years of marriage in September.
Shirley was a faithful member of Trinity Heights Baptist Church for almost 50 years. She twirled as a majorette in high school, danced with her husband with the Red River Rounders of Shreveport and Bossier and owned and operated Ruffles and Leather Dance Wear and Shoe Shop for 30 years. She is a past President of the Society of Petroleum Engineers Axillary and the Shreveport Geological Axillary and was a member of the Woman's Department Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Schumann of Tyler, Texas. Surviving in addition to her husband, Kenneth Frazier, are her daughters, Nan Frazier Magness and her husband, Randy of Shreveport; Rebecca Frazier Hall and her husband, Charles of Baton Rouge, LA; Julie Frazier Brown and her husband, Robert Brown of Shreveport; one sister, Jimmie Lea Chris and her husband, Harry Joseph Chris of Irving, Texas; four granddaughters; five grandsons; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Those who wish to remember Shirley in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Trinity Heights Baptist Church, 3820 Mooringsport, Shreveport, LA 71107.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019