Shirley Jewell Moore Giles
Shreveport - Shirley Jewell Moore Giles, Mrs. Billy Tate Giles, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 87.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 68 years, Billy Tate Giles, her children, William Dennis Giles, Linh Giles, Debra Anne Giles Lefelar, Gary Lefelar, her grandchildren, George William Lefelar, Connie Chai Lefelar, Timothy Edward Lefelar, Amber Lake Lefelar, her great granddaughter, Kimberly Nicole Lefelar (her Lil bit), her honorary son, Santo Ferrara and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her Co-Wed Sunday School family.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents, James Phillip Moore and Dora Bell Snow Moore, and her siblings, Doris Moore McGuffey and James Nealey Moore.
Shirley was born on January 3, 1932 in Chickamauga, Georgia. She attended Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga, Louisiana State University in Shreveport, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Centenary. She also received a Masters Degree and a Masters plus 30 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Shirley was employed at Erlanger Hospital, Oliver H. Vanhorn, and M.L. Bath before becoming a teacher. She retired from the Caddo Parish School System after having taught at Mooretown Elementary and at Walnut Hill Elementary.
Shirley was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport and a member of the Co-Wed Sunday School class.
Shirley will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was known for her hugs and she gave the world a smile each and every day. She was always helping others along the way. She will be missed greatly by those whom she loved and those who loved her.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 24 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport. A reception will immediately follow.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 18, 2019