Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
1935 - 2019
Shirley Johns Obituary
Shirley Johns

Shirley Edgar Johns age 84, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mrs. Johns was born to John and Lillian DeBlanc Edgar on June 16, 1935 in Coleman, Texas. She graduated from Fair Park High School in 1953. She was employed by Civil Defense that later became Homeland Security for 50 years as an executive assistant.

Mrs. Johns was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Edgar. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charlie W. Johns; children, John Johns and wife Terry, Joel E. Johns and wife Sherri; three grandchildren, Cynthia Studer and husband Brian, Tyler E. Johns, Lesley E. Johns; and two great grandchildren, Alexander Studer, Benjamin Studer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Reverend Tom Brown will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
