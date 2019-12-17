|
|
Shirley Johns
Shirley Edgar Johns age 84, passed away on December 16, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mrs. Johns was born to John and Lillian DeBlanc Edgar on June 16, 1935 in Coleman, Texas. She graduated from Fair Park High School in 1953. She was employed by Civil Defense that later became Homeland Security for 50 years as an executive assistant.
Mrs. Johns was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Edgar. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charlie W. Johns; children, John Johns and wife Terry, Joel E. Johns and wife Sherri; three grandchildren, Cynthia Studer and husband Brian, Tyler E. Johns, Lesley E. Johns; and two great grandchildren, Alexander Studer, Benjamin Studer.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Reverend Tom Brown will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA.
