Shirley Lavonne Szymanski


1937 - 2020
Shirley Lavonne Szymanski Obituary
Shirley Lavonne Szymanski

Bossier City - Shirley "Lavonne" Szymanski was born on July 18, 1937 and passed away on March 16, 2020. She was raised in the small town of Sunshine, KY, and later moved to Columbus, OH, where she became the first in her family to obtain a college degree and worked for the Ohio Highway State Patrol Headquarters. This is also where she met and married her husband of 52 years, James Szymanski. Shirley was a resident of Bossier City for the last 45 years.

Shirley was diagnosed with Polio at the age of 3, and her loving family shaped her into the independent, "can do", woman we knew and loved. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family, watching golf, and cheering on the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. She also loved to sew and was a very talented seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Bryant Bramblette; father, William A. Bramblette; siblings, Rachel Bentley, Gwen McCarty (Bob McCarty), William A. Bramblette, II and Charles E. Bramblette, and brother-in-law, John T. Szymanski.

Shirley is survived by her husband, James Szymanski; daughter, Jennifer Szymanski Caddy; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bramblette, Sharon "Denny" Bramblette and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express thanks to the entire "East Wing" staff at Live Oaks Health Center for their attentive care the last few months. A special heartfelt thank you to Regional Hospice for the additional loving care and emotional comfort provided.

Additionally, the family would like to extend a special thanks to all who would like to attend services but are unable. A memorial service for Shirley will be planned in the near future.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
