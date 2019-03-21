|
|
Shirley Lee
Shreveport - Shirley Hildebrand Lee, 90, most recently of Shreveport, LA, passed peacefully to eternal life on March 15, 2019 while restfully sleeping at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home where she was recuperating from surgery.
Services celebrating the full and joyous life of Shirley H. Lee will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00 P.M. at the Warren Meadows Funeral Home in Many, LA. Officiating will be Reverend Jonathan Bost from the First Baptist Church of Many. Interment will follow at the Florien cemetery where Shirley will join a long list of extended family members. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Shirley began her exuberant life on December 25, 1928, the daughter of Hez and Isabell Hildebrand in Fisher, LA. She graduated from Florien High School and later moved to Many, where she raised her family and was married to Robert Hoy Lee for 63 years until his passing. While raising her family, Shirley attended nursing school, earned her degree and then shared her nursing skills with patients at the Fraser Clinic and Heritage Manor Nursing Home for many years. Shirley was a faith filled member of the First Baptist Church of Many and always found time for church activities.
Shirley was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister in law, mentor and friend to countless individuals. Her home on Lee Street was always open and known as the gathering place for the Lee/Hildebrand families and numerous friends. Whenever you stopped by, there was a hot, home cooked meal ready to share. If you were lucky or called ahead, Shirley would have her famous tuna salad, frosted cookies, chocolate chip cookies or Italian cream cake waiting.
Shirley is now with her husband, Hoy Lee, her son, Donald Lee, her grandson, Lee Arthur and both her parents. Among those who will greatly miss Shirley are her daughter, Kathy Arthur of Pearland, TX, son Jerry Lee of Haughton, LA and wife, Marilyn and "other daughter," Polly Snell of Quitman, LA. Shirley's grandchildren, Jeff Lee and wife Sandra, Jessica Pate and husband Andrew and Haydee Arthur, all mourn her passing. Shirley was blessed with great grandchildren, Clarissa Marez, Marcus Arthur, Drew Pate, Lydia Pate, Sam Davis, Kellan Davis and Juliet Davis.
Honoring Shirley as pallbearers will be Tynes Hildebrand, Jim Hildebrand, Walter Lee, Lynn Lee, Jeff Lee and Andrew Pate.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Montclair Assisted Living, Willis Knighton North SICU, Willis Knighton Life Care and Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Many, P.O. Box 239, Many, LA 71449 in her honor.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 21, 2019