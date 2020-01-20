|
|
Shirley Mobley
Shreveport, LA - Shirley Jean Woolley Mobley went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 18, 2020. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy and a family that will cherish her memory.
Mrs. Mobley was born on March 27, 1934, in Shreveport, Louisiana to her parents, William Bryant Woolley and Bessie Elizabeth Matthews Woolley. Mrs. Mobley was a life-long resident of Shreveport, Louisiana. She met the love of her life, Sam Lane Mobley on a blind date. They celebrated 66 years of marriage together prior to his death in 2017.
Mrs. Mobley worked many years as a pre-school teacher, day-care director and also as a home-maker while her children were young. In later years, she and her husband formed and operated their own business, Mobley Production Services, of which she served as the company president.
Mrs. Mobley was very devoted to her family. She also found time to play the piano and serve her church in the pre-school ministry and supported her children's hobbies and sports. Mrs. Mobley was also considered a master seamstress, specializing in children's clothing and quilting.
Mrs. Mobley is survived by her three children, Gary Mobley of Texas, Mark Mobley, Sr. and his wife, Kimberly Mobley of Shreveport, and Samantha Mobley Barkley and her husband, Gregory Barkley of Shreveport; nine grandchildren, Mark Mobley, Jr., Abbie Mobley Aubrey, Hannah Barkley, Mason Mobley, 2ND Lt. Jacob Barkley, Mallory Mobley, Emma Barkley, Isabella Mobley and Gage Mobley; and four great grand-children, David Mobley, III, Rhodes Mobley, Eleanor Aubrey and Amelia Aubrey.
A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday January 23, 2020, at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020