Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Mobley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mobley

Add a Memory
Shirley Mobley Obituary
Shirley Mobley

Shreveport, LA - Shirley Jean Woolley Mobley went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on January 18, 2020. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy and a family that will cherish her memory.

Mrs. Mobley was born on March 27, 1934, in Shreveport, Louisiana to her parents, William Bryant Woolley and Bessie Elizabeth Matthews Woolley. Mrs. Mobley was a life-long resident of Shreveport, Louisiana. She met the love of her life, Sam Lane Mobley on a blind date. They celebrated 66 years of marriage together prior to his death in 2017.

Mrs. Mobley worked many years as a pre-school teacher, day-care director and also as a home-maker while her children were young. In later years, she and her husband formed and operated their own business, Mobley Production Services, of which she served as the company president.

Mrs. Mobley was very devoted to her family. She also found time to play the piano and serve her church in the pre-school ministry and supported her children's hobbies and sports. Mrs. Mobley was also considered a master seamstress, specializing in children's clothing and quilting.

Mrs. Mobley is survived by her three children, Gary Mobley of Texas, Mark Mobley, Sr. and his wife, Kimberly Mobley of Shreveport, and Samantha Mobley Barkley and her husband, Gregory Barkley of Shreveport; nine grandchildren, Mark Mobley, Jr., Abbie Mobley Aubrey, Hannah Barkley, Mason Mobley, 2ND Lt. Jacob Barkley, Mallory Mobley, Emma Barkley, Isabella Mobley and Gage Mobley; and four great grand-children, David Mobley, III, Rhodes Mobley, Eleanor Aubrey and Amelia Aubrey.

A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday January 23, 2020, at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now