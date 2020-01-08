|
|
Shirley Rascoe Monroe Harbour
Bethany - Shirley, a resident of Bethany, LA was born April 11, 1936 in DeSoto Parish and was granted her angel wings Sunday January 5, 2020. Shirley is survived by her children Tim and Donna Monroe, her grandchildren Jason Schaps, Amy Bock, Tim Holloway (Kourtney) and Katie Holloway, her great grandchildren Gianna, Savannah, Kason, Owen and Jameson, her sister Peggy Jackson and brothers Tommy and Charles Rascoe along with numerous other family and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her daughter Sherry Kay Monroe Schaps, her parents Virginia Rascoe Dearman, T.A. (Lonnie) Rascoe and siblings Billy, Curtis, Lewis Rascoe and Elizabeth (Libby) Dalrymple.
Her final days were spent at home surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley was a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members. Her interests included family, gardening, fishing and hummingbirds.
A memorial service will be set at a later date.
Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies. ~Mother Teresa
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020