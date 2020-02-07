Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Watts Obituary
Shirley Watts

Shreveport - Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Watts; son, Dwayne (Terry) Watts; daughters Debra Crosby and Donna (Ty) Pope; grandchildren Jodi Nielsen, Shelby (Jason) Havinga, Caleb (Leslie) Phillips, Calli (Chad) Robertson, Cheyenne Watts, Taylor Pope, Jordan Pope, and Riley Pope; great grandchildren Jackson Havinga, Ramsie Robertson, Addison Havinga, and Caden Phillips.

Shirley was known as "Mamaw" to the many children she cared for over the years.

A private interment will held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to at .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -