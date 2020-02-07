|
Shirley Watts
Shreveport - Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Watts; son, Dwayne (Terry) Watts; daughters Debra Crosby and Donna (Ty) Pope; grandchildren Jodi Nielsen, Shelby (Jason) Havinga, Caleb (Leslie) Phillips, Calli (Chad) Robertson, Cheyenne Watts, Taylor Pope, Jordan Pope, and Riley Pope; great grandchildren Jackson Havinga, Ramsie Robertson, Addison Havinga, and Caden Phillips.
Shirley was known as "Mamaw" to the many children she cared for over the years.
A private interment will held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to at .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020