Sibyl E. Jackson
Stonewall - Sibyl E. Jackson, age 55, of Stonewall, LA passed away August 16th, 2019.
Services will begin with a Visitation, Thursday, Aug. 22, at Shreveport Baptist Temple from 10 - 11 AM. The Funeral will immediately follow at 11:00 AM, with Dr. Howard H. Hall, presiding.
Sibyl was born in Harris County, TX, on November 28, 1963. She married Wilmer Gene Jackson on July 30th 1983 and spent her life as a homemaker to her family.
She was survived by: her husband, Gene Jackson; her children: Kevin and Destiny Jackson, and Jessica Polk; two grandchildren: Connor Jackson, and Alayna Polk; a brother, Ralph Andrew Riggins, Jr.; sister, Libby Bostic; along with many other extended family and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019