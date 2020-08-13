Simeon Ann King Horton



Simeon Ann King Horton passed away on August 10, 2020 at her home in Bossier City, Louisiana after a courageous battle with cancer. Her loving husband of 37 years, Jim and son, J. J. were by her side.



One of seven children, Simeon was born to Simeon F. King, Jr. and Virginia Stark Harle King on July 10, 1951 in Leakesville, Mississippi. She was raised in Brandon, Mississippi. She graduated from Brandon High School and the University of Southern Mississippi (Bachelors of Science with a Major in Geology and Minors in General Science and Mathematics) and was named "Outstanding Graduating Senior of the Department of Geology" in 1977.



Simeon began her career in 1977 at Pruet and Hugues Co. (later Hughes Eastern Petroleum) in Jackson, Mississippi, working her way up to the position of District Geologist. In 1986, she moved with Jim to Bossier City, Louisiana and continued her career as an independent petroleum geologist until her retirement in 2017.



Simeon's hobbies and interests included building up her rock collection, gardening, travel, and boating. She was especially fond of spending time with friends and family at their lake house on Bistineau. For as long as her health would allow, she would continue to make trips to Lake Bistineau and spend time there.



Simeon was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon F. King Junior and Virginia Stark Harle King and brothers, Stark Harle King and Jack Victor King. She is survived by her husband, Jim Horton; son, J. J. Horton; siblings, Pauline Summer King Cooksey, Karen Patterson King Gaddis, James Wiley King and wife Cynthia, and David Lee King and wife Christine; sister-in-law Genie King; nieces, Tammy Cooksey Harmon, Ashley Gaddis, and Virginia King Bourdlais; nephews, Jonathan King, Alex King, Mark Cooksey, Luke King, Jacob King, Justin King, Dustin King, Mitch Myers, and Tyler King.



Simeon was an active member of the Benton Methodist Church, the Shreveport Geological Society, and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.



A graveside memorial service will be held at Brandon Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 304 Highway 468, Brandon, Mississippi 39042. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers of Peaceful Mind Home Care, Keshia Anderson, Van Cade, Bessie Kennon, Gwen Young, and Wendy White. Simeon loved every one of them as if they were a family member and could not have imagined going on this journey without them.









