Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Resources
More Obituaries for Sis. Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sis. Cleorneice Spillmon Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sis. Cleorneice Spillmon Hall Obituary
Sis. Cleorneice Spillmon Hall

Shreveport - The life of Sis. Cleorneice "Honey" Hall is a testament of a woman who lived her years in the service of the Lord, her family and her community.

She was born August 3, 1924 in Blanchard, LA. She made her heavenly transition on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Shreveport, LA.

The family hour for Sis. Hall will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. The remembrance service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Ronald Brown officiating. Both services will be held at New Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2332 Jewella Avenue. Interment will follow at Forest Park-West Cemetery.

Sis. Hall was a homemaker who raised her nine children with the values of Christianity and Education. She was a dedicated Deaconess at the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church for over sixty-five years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Spillmon and Mary Spillmon Moore; husband, James Hall, Jr.; son, Earnest "Biggy" Hall, daughter-in-law, Linda H. Hall, son-in-law, Cecil R. Henderson; brothers, Lavirge Schufford and Alvin Moore; and sisters, Ida Frazier, Queen Robinson, Elaine Roussel, and Geraldine Tate.

She will be eternally loved, remembered and appreciated in the hearts and minds of her children: Euna (Lamar) Webb, Mary (Kenneth) Ray, Martha W. Henderson, Rev. Ronald (Betty) Brown, Rev. Donald Brown, Rev. James (Ellen) Hall, III, Rev. Algernon Hall, and Archie L. Hall all of Shreveport; sisters, Virgia Allen of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Mertis (Robert) Wyandon; sister-in-law, Shirley Moore; brother-in-law, James Robinson of Brentwood, TN; God-sons, DeMarcus Nash of Houston, TX and Prince Robinson; 25 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, many heartfelt friends and the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church family.

Services entrusted to Good Samaritan Funeral Home
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sis.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -