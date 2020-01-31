|
|
Sis. Cleorneice Spillmon Hall
Shreveport - The life of Sis. Cleorneice "Honey" Hall is a testament of a woman who lived her years in the service of the Lord, her family and her community.
She was born August 3, 1924 in Blanchard, LA. She made her heavenly transition on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Shreveport, LA.
The family hour for Sis. Hall will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. The remembrance service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Ronald Brown officiating. Both services will be held at New Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2332 Jewella Avenue. Interment will follow at Forest Park-West Cemetery.
Sis. Hall was a homemaker who raised her nine children with the values of Christianity and Education. She was a dedicated Deaconess at the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church for over sixty-five years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Spillmon and Mary Spillmon Moore; husband, James Hall, Jr.; son, Earnest "Biggy" Hall, daughter-in-law, Linda H. Hall, son-in-law, Cecil R. Henderson; brothers, Lavirge Schufford and Alvin Moore; and sisters, Ida Frazier, Queen Robinson, Elaine Roussel, and Geraldine Tate.
She will be eternally loved, remembered and appreciated in the hearts and minds of her children: Euna (Lamar) Webb, Mary (Kenneth) Ray, Martha W. Henderson, Rev. Ronald (Betty) Brown, Rev. Donald Brown, Rev. James (Ellen) Hall, III, Rev. Algernon Hall, and Archie L. Hall all of Shreveport; sisters, Virgia Allen of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Mertis (Robert) Wyandon; sister-in-law, Shirley Moore; brother-in-law, James Robinson of Brentwood, TN; God-sons, DeMarcus Nash of Houston, TX and Prince Robinson; 25 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, many heartfelt friends and the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church family.
Services entrusted to Good Samaritan Funeral Home
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020