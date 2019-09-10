Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SMSgt. Usaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SMSgt. Wayne Flippo (Ret.) Usaf


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SMSgt. Wayne Flippo, USAF (Ret.)

Bossier City - Services celebrating the life of Wayne "Flip" Flippo will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Wayne was born on October 15, 1929 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, older brother and son-in-law. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Taka. Also surviving are his children and spouses, Michael Flippo and wife Donna, Joey Flippo and wife Becky and Linda Flippo Rocks, all of Bossier City. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren to cherish his memory.

Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1971, during which time he earned many awards and decorations. He was both a Korean and Vietnam veteran and a lifetime member of VFW Post 5951.

After military retirement, he was for several years the editor of the Bossier Press and the LA State Trooper Magazine. He then worked for many years in the packing industry, retiring again in 1995 as a Customer Service Manager for Old South Industries.

His later years were spent helping his lovely wife tend to yard upkeep where they nurtured their beautiful flowers and plants in what they fondly referred to as the Bossier City "Garden of Eden".

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SMSgt.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now