Sophia Demopulos
Scottsdale - Scottsdale, AZ
Sophia Soteropoulos Demopulos formerly of Shreveport, LA., passed away October 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Sophia or "Muzzie" as she was fondly known by her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Grace, was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 26, 1926, to Anastasia and Steve Soteropoulos. Sophia married Chris Demopulos, the love of her life, on November 12, 1950, in Fort Smith, AR. Sophia and Chris spent most of their lives in Shreveport. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chris, after 67-1/2 years of marriage.
Sophia attended St. Anne's Academy, Fort Smith, AR, University of Arkansas, and University of Tulsa. Sophia learned from the nuns how to play the piano while attending St. Anne's and enjoyed playing while her children were young.
Sophia was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Sophia loved decorating St. George's for the birth of Christ and the season of Christmas. For many years Sophia hosted a name-day celebration in their home on Christmas night for Chris, church members, dear friends, and neighbors. Sophia was fluent in Greek. She was our excellent tour guide for a 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration holiday to Greece with Chris, Anne, Bill, and her 3 grandchildren.
Sophia was a member of Delta Gamma and the Shreveport Women's Department Club.
Muzzie's favorite times were spent with the lights of her life, her 3 grandchildren. She loved taking them to the library, cooking her famous lamb and spaghetti, and chicken and rice for them. Her famous meal was orange glazed duck with wild rice and fresh red snapper poached in a bag.
She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her bridge buddies. Sophia enjoyed the outdoors and puttering in her yard and courtyard.
Sophia's life was centered on her love for Christ, her husband, family, church, and friends.
Sophia was preceded in death by her loving husband Chris, her parents Anastasia and Steve Soteropoulos, and her sister Anna Soteropoulos. Sophia is survived by her daughter Anne Demopulos Smith and husband Dr. William P. Smith, Jr., Sedona, AZ; son Paul Chris Demopulos and wife Dr. Stephanie Barfield Demopulos, Shreveport, LA.; granddaughter Susanne Sophia Kimball and husband Michael, Oklahoma City, OK; Dr. Buck Temple and wife Dr. Jessica Temple, Skiatook, OK; Elizabeth Demopulos McCormack and husband Camp, McKinney, TX; great-granddaughters Grace Alexandra Kimball and Harper Jean McCormack.
Sophia is also survived by her sister Anne Harris; niece Stephanie Sawyer; nephew Braxton Sawyer; nieces Andrea and Stephanie Demopulos; nephews Tom, Dimitri, and Nick Demopulos; great-niece Adrian Demopulos; and godchild James Alex Mijalis and wife Angela.
Pallbearers are Dr. Buck Temple, Camp McCormack, Dr. Charles J. Rice, Mark Ferguson, James A. Mijalis, and Whitney Boggs.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Robert H. Bullington, Scottsdale, AZ; Donald H. Pierson, Sedona, AZ; Merritt B. Chastain, Jr.; Edwin Louis McGee; John Guth and Ben West.
Her family wishes to express special thanks to her nurse, Leonard "Lenny" Hritsco; all the caregivers for the past few years; and her doctors Dr. Paul Soiya, Dr. Robert Comp, Dr. Mark Hancer, and Dr. Danielle Nance.
Graveside Service, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 1:00 P.M., Forest Park Cemetery East, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, LA. 71103
Fr. Ioannis Krokos and Fr. Jason Darrell Foster will officiate the Graveside Service.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made in memory of Sophia Demopulos to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Shreveport, LA.; Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Scottsdale AZ; Banner Health Foundation, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Hematology-Oncology, 2901 N.Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ., 85012; or the charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID regulations seating is limited.