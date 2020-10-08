Sophia Greenberg Lepow
Shreveport - Sophia Greenberg Lepow was born on February 29, 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents Gloria and Jacob Greenberg. She passed away peacefully, with her husband Norman by her side, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Sophia lived her life as a loving mom, businesswoman, leader and volunteer. She attended C.E. Byrd High School, Stephen's College and graduated from Tulane University in 1956. Before graduation, she married Jack Hyman of New Orleans. They had two children, Debbie and Ron, before Jack died in a fishing accident in 1959. She later married Norman Lepow, who adopted her two children, and together they had Gloria.
Sophia worked in her family business for many years, helping to run Blue Grass Liquor Company, Shreveport Beverage Agency, and Cuban Liquor Company. She was actively involved and served in leadership roles in the Shreveport Jewish Federation and B'nai Zion Congregation. Sophia lived with the degenerative eye disease, Retinitis Pigmentosa, and was involved with the Foundation Fighting Blindness. She was a giving, caring, compassionate person and a devoted friend. One of Sophia's proudest achievements was the resettlement to Shreveport of twenty-three persecuted Russian Jews who had been denied the right to leave Russia for many years.
Sophia loved art, music and travel. She painted, needlepointed, knitted, played the piano and danced. She was a regular at the Bridge House and a master of the NY Times crossword puzzle. Most of all, she loved to laugh and always looked at the bright side of life.
Sophia was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria and Jacob Greenberg; her sisters, Reba Fellman Strauss and Rachel Rosenthal, and by her beloved grandson, Charles Ziegler. She is survived by Norman Lepow, her husband of sixty years; her children, Debbie Ziegler of Houston, Ron Lepow and wife, Marti of Shreveport, and Gloria Reisner and husband, Daniel of Chicago; grandchildren Jeffrey Ziegler, Melanie Ziegler, Sam Lepow, Brice Lepow, William Reisner and Jacob Reisner and great grandchildren Jayda, Jay and Joseph. Sophia also had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews and their children.
Due to Covid-19, the immediate family held a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to one of the following: B'nai Zion Congregation, 245 Southfield Rd., Shreveport, LA 71105, Louisiana Association for the Blind, 1750 Claiborne Ave., Shreveport, 71103 or The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.