Shreveport - Sr. Concetta Scipione, OLS, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont, in Shreveport, LA at the age of 92. After a full life of service to others especially to mentally challenged children and adults, her last few years were marked with physical and mental decline which did not hide her gentle spirit, her generosity, her enjoyment of company, of community life, and of visiting friends.Visitation was held on Friday, September 25, at Osborn Funeral Home on 3631 Southern Avenue, in Shreveport, from 12:00 pm, noon - 5:30 PM; followed by a Vigil service celebrated at Osborn Chapel at 5:30 pm presided by Fr Pike LaVerne Thomas.Continuing to use safety precautions necessary in this time of Covid19, the Mass of Resurrection will be a private celebration at the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows Convent in Shreveport, with Bishop Francis Malone officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery East in Shreveport.Sr. Concetta was born in Bisenti, Teramo, Italy on October 27, 1927 third of ten children; in a family rich in love and care for each other. She always treasured her time in visiting with them and in keeping up with the life of all of her brothers, sisters and the many nephews and nieces. After World Word II, she joined the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows in Rimini, Italy and after two years of novitiate she made her first profession of vows in Coriano on June 14, 1952. She made her final profession July 10, 1958 after spending her youthful energy in caring with motherly affection for orphans, troubled young women and boarding students in various communities in Italy. After a year of preparation and starting to learn the English language she left Italy with four companions to reach the mission in Clarks, Louisiana where Bishop Greco had entrusted to the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows the care of children mentally challenged.Sr. Concetta's compassion and love for this ministry helped her to develop a selfless attitude of respect, protection and preference for these "special children", challenging them to develop and learn as much as they could, and protecting them with maternal and fearless strength. To be able to serve them in many ways, she went back to school and earned a degree in Cosmetology first to avoid long trip to town for the care of those special boys and girls, then she earned a degree in Education and continued to earn a degree in Special Education.Beside her professional education, Sr. Concetta learned many other practical skills needed to care for and challenge those special children, when she was the supervisor of their activities or living quarters. She tirelessly trained the personnel to follow her style of caring and protecting them with kindness and a bright smile on her face. After a few years at St Mary's in Clarks, she was chosen to staff the newly opened Holy Angels in Shreveport, where she went in December, 1966. Her expertise grew in learning from Sr Zita Renzi and other professionals. In 1982, when Sr. Zita Renzi returned to Italy, Sr. Concetta became the administrator of Holy Angels, a position she held until 2008. For over 40 years and even after she retired, she worked tirelessly for her "special children." In 2010, she moved to the Our Lady of Sorrows Convent, but continued to visit the residents, to participate in their events and celebrations and joined them on Sundays' Mass in the Chapel. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced her to distance from those "special children" to whom she gave her life and energies.Sr. Concetta was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Antonietta Saputelli, her brother Gaetano and wife Assuntina Di Benedetto, brother Antonio, brother Delfino and wife Alina Monroy of Venezuela, sister Anna Lucia, brothers in law Antenuccio DiBernardo and Aldo Braccia. She is survived by her sisters Evelina and Rita, brother Giuseppe and wife Anna Rissi, sister Cristina and husband Oreste Saputelli, brother Gabriele and wife Barbara Simmons, sister in law Palmina Trufolo, brother in law Joseph DeFrancesco and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives, and her religious family, the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows Missions or Retirement Fund, 9894 Norris Ferry Rd. Shreveport, La. 71106.