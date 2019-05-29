|
|
Sr. Mercedes Spotorno
- - Sister Mercedes Spotorno was born July 10, 1924 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She died at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home on May 28, 2019.
Sr. Mercedes was preceded in death by her father, Humbert Spotorno, and her mother, Georgette Mayer Spotorno and her sisters, Emily Bordelon and Marjorie Roy. She is survived by her sister, Mary Gremillion, and many nieces and nephews.
Sr. Mercedes entered the Daughters of the Cross in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 15, 1944 and professed perpetual vows on August 22, 1950. Sister received her baccalaureate in education degree from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas. As a Daughter of the Cross, she ministered in primary education in various schools in Louisiana including Monroe, Shreveport, Moreauville, Bossier City, Lake Providence, and Marksville. Inspired to follow another vocation call in her life, she transferred to the Marianites of Holy Cross and pronounced her vows as a Marianite on October 12, 1997. After becoming a Marianite, she continued to minister in primary education ministering at St. Rita in Alexandria, St. Joseph in Plaucheville, and Holy Family in Port Allen.
To celebrate her life, a wake service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM in the chapel at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 AM in the chapel. Burial will take place at St. Landry Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 29, 2019