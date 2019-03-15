SSgt. Ronald E. Johnston (USAF Ret.)



Bossier City, La - Services for SSgt. Ronald E. Johnston (USAF Ret.) will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Jeff Joyner. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier.



Ron was born in LaGrange, GA on October 21, 1931 to James and Lovie Johnston and passed away March 12, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was retired from the United States Air Force. He was a member of the VFW, an avid dancer and in his spare time could be found in his yard gardening. Ron was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was the last of 15 siblings. He was of the Christian Faith.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Mary Johnston, parents and 14 siblings.



Ron is survived by sons, Scott A. Johnston and wife, Dana NeJame Johnston of Lantana, TX, Ronald E. Johnston, Jr. of Bossier City, LA, James R. Johnston and wife, Melanie of North Richland Hills, TX; daughter, Elaine Christy and Edward Luallen of Bossier City, LA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Honoring Ron as pallbearers will be friends and family members. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.



A special thank you to Jo Shaw for her unselfish love and affection to our father and to Edward Luallen for his support and help during this difficult time. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary