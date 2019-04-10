|
Stanley Wade Lewis, Sr.
Shreveport - February 19, 1933 - April 3, 2019
Rev. Stanley Wade Lewis, Sr. of Shreveport, Louisiana has transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home.
He was recognized as a community leader and inspirational leader. He was a servant of God and mankind that studied and taught the Word of God and the Gospel of Jesus Christ; and, he fought for Human Rights and Social Justice.
Graveside Memorial Service Thursday, April 11, 2019 | 12:00 p.m. | High Noon, Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, LA 71047
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 10, 2019