Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Midway Missionary Baptist Church #2
1535 Myrtle St.
Shreveport, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway Missionary Baptist Church #2
1535 Myrtle St.
Shreveport, LA
Stanley Washington


1954 - 2019
Stanley Washington Obituary
Mr. Stanley Washington, Sr.

Shreveport - Stanley Lee Washington Sr., age 65, passed away July 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Stanley was preceded in death by his mother, father, a sister and 3 brothers. To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife, Juanita; 4 children Richard, Serritha, SaMone and Stanley Jr.; 1 brother, Michael and 1 sister, Willie Mae; grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Family hour will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Midway Missionary Baptist Church #2, 1535 Myrtle St. , Shreveport, LA from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27,2019 at 11:00 AM at the same location. Rev. James J. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Bethlehem Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 26, 2019
