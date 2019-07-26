|
|
Mr. Stanley Washington, Sr.
Shreveport - Stanley Lee Washington Sr., age 65, passed away July 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Stanley was preceded in death by his mother, father, a sister and 3 brothers. To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife, Juanita; 4 children Richard, Serritha, SaMone and Stanley Jr.; 1 brother, Michael and 1 sister, Willie Mae; grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Family hour will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Midway Missionary Baptist Church #2, 1535 Myrtle St. , Shreveport, LA from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27,2019 at 11:00 AM at the same location. Rev. James J. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Bethlehem Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 26, 2019