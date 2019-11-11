Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
943 Polk Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
(318) 872-4660
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Mansfield, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Mansfield, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steffany Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steffany Sewell Martin


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Steffany Sewell Martin Obituary
Steffany Sewell Martin

Mansfield, LA - Oh Dear Gussie!!!! At 12:20 Sunday morning November 10, 2019 I gained my wings!!

Memorial services honoring the life of Steffany Sewell Martin will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church in Mansfield, LA with Rev. Frankie Mathis officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the church.

Steffany was born December 31, 1980 in Shreveport, LA and entered rest on November 10, 2019 in Mansfield, LA. She was the daughter of Ricky Charles Sewell and Cheri Kay Springer Sewell. Steffany was employed at DeSoto Regional Health System as a Registered Nurse in the ER.

She is preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents, Margaret Ann Springer and Lennis B. Springer; Paternal Grandparents, Wesley Sewell and Evelyn Sewell VanArsdel; Father-In-Law, Melvin Lynn Martin, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory is her Husband, Melvin Lynn Martin, Jr. of Mansfield, LA; Parents, Ricky Charles Sewell and Cheri Kay Sewell of Mansfield, LA; Sons, Levi Sewell Martin and Trevor Lynn Martin of Mansfield, LA; Step-Daughter, Shelby Lynn Martin of Longview, TX; Sister, Brittany Sewell Brandt and husband William of Mansfield, LA; Bonus Sister; Alison Coleman and husband Cotton; Nieces and Nephews, Sunnie Brandt, Tyler Brandt, Will Brandt and Avery Brandt.

Memorials may be made to Central School Corporation in Grand Cane, Louisiana or The Billy Ray Bedsole Cancer Center at DeSoto Regional Hospital in Mansfield, Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steffany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
Download Now