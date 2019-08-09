Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Dowd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella M. "Sis" Dowd


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Stella M. "Sis" Dowd Obituary
Stella "Sis" M. Dowd

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Stella M. Dowd, 88, will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Brother Tommy Allen officiating and Rev. Ray Raney assisting. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Vienna Cemetery in Vienna, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

Stella was born February 21, 1931 in Ruston, LA and went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2019. She worked at the ammunition plant in Minden, LA during the Vietnam Era and later retired from Boots Pharmaceutical. She enjoyed raising livestock and farming in Oil City, LA. She was an active member of Kingston Road Baptist Church.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Alma White; husband, James M. Dowd; daughter, Phyllis Raney; and brothers, James "Bo" White (Verna Lou) and Cleo White (Ophelia). Left to cherish her memory are her son, James T. Dowd (fiancée Polly Shepherd); daughter, Tammy S. Dowd; grandchildren, Amanda Talley (Justin), Zachary B. Dowd, and Emily C. Dowd; and great-grandchildren Madalyn Mouser, Chance Mouser, Landon Talley, Alisa Talley, and AnnaLeigh Talley.

Pallbearers will be Chance Mouser, Benji White, Codey White, Jason White, Landon Talley, and Denny Wayne Johnston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Special thanks to the staff of Riverview Care Center and Lifepath Hospice for their care.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now