Stella "Sis" M. Dowd
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Stella M. Dowd, 88, will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Brother Tommy Allen officiating and Rev. Ray Raney assisting. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Vienna Cemetery in Vienna, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
Stella was born February 21, 1931 in Ruston, LA and went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2019. She worked at the ammunition plant in Minden, LA during the Vietnam Era and later retired from Boots Pharmaceutical. She enjoyed raising livestock and farming in Oil City, LA. She was an active member of Kingston Road Baptist Church.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Alma White; husband, James M. Dowd; daughter, Phyllis Raney; and brothers, James "Bo" White (Verna Lou) and Cleo White (Ophelia). Left to cherish her memory are her son, James T. Dowd (fiancée Polly Shepherd); daughter, Tammy S. Dowd; grandchildren, Amanda Talley (Justin), Zachary B. Dowd, and Emily C. Dowd; and great-grandchildren Madalyn Mouser, Chance Mouser, Landon Talley, Alisa Talley, and AnnaLeigh Talley.
Pallbearers will be Chance Mouser, Benji White, Codey White, Jason White, Landon Talley, and Denny Wayne Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Special thanks to the staff of Riverview Care Center and Lifepath Hospice for their care.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 9, 2019