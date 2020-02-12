|
|
Stella Norcross Scott
Bossier City - Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.
Stella was born August 17, 1927, in Meadowview, VA and had retired from Southwestern Drug Company.
On February 11, 2020, she gained her angel wings at her home in Bossier City with her husband, John, at her side.
Stella was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela; and her sister, Betty Wall, who also gained her angel wings on February 1, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 48 years, John H. Scott, Sr.; her two sons, Aubrey Norcross and wife Judy, and Charles Norcross and wife Linda; two step-children, Deborah Johnson and husband Bo, and John Scott Jr. and wife Kayla; one sister, Janice; and one brother, Bill and his wife Ruth. Also left to cherish her memory are her many grandchildren. Combined, Stella has eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
Stella will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit.
Honoring Mrs. Scott as pallbearers will be Jeff, David, Josh, Jason, John, and Donnie.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Randy Harper of Bellaire Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the staff of Christus Hospice for their compassion and care.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020