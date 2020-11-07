1/1
Stephen Alan Boose
Stephen Alan Boose

Bossier City - Stephen Alan Boose was born on November 17, 1952, in Tampa, FL, to Clarence and Mary Boose and died on November 3, 2020. From Tampa, the Booses moved to Bossier City where his dad finished his distinguished military career. While living on Barksdale Air Force Base, Steve became involved in Little League baseball, at which he excelled. After attending Jesuit for two years, he transferred to Bossier High School, where he met Ellen Wilkes. They married in 1975 and remained so for forty-five years, the most joyously in love couple many have ever seen.

Steve had many fun and productive years working at TGI Friday's while finishing his degree in mathematics at LSU. He was a banker, beginning his career at Commercial National Bank in 1978 and rising in his profession every year, attaining his Certified Financial Planner designation in 2002 and retiring in 2017 as Private Wealth Area Executive and Senior Vice President at Regions Bank.

Steve loved music and honed his guitar skills in the choir at Saint Jude Catholic Church, ultimately fulfilling his dream of being a rock musician while playing with local band Earshot Graffiti, making lifelong friends with all his bandmates, who would say "Rock on, Stevie Ray!"

Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Ellen ("It was our secret and no one else knows, my love"), his sons, Matthew Ryan and his daughter, Madilyn Kate and Alex Stephen and his daughter, Aubrey Claire; his brother, Jeff and wife Leslie; his sister, Jeanne and husband Charlie; his sister, Sharon and a number of beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Memorial at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10th, with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Justin Haigler of The Simple Church will preside. In lieu of flowers, Steve would have appreciated any donations to the Volunteers of America or The Simple Church.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
