Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Word of Life Center Fellowship Hall
4425 Meriwether Road
Stephen Edward Goodpaster

Stephen Edward Goodpaster Obituary
Stephen Edward Goodpaster

Shreveport - A Celebration honoring the life of Stephen Edward Goodpaster will be at Word of Life Center Fellowship Hall, 4425 Meriwether Road, 71109 on Friday, September 13, 2019 between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM with Pastor Sam Carr offering word of comfort to family and friends.

Stephen went home to be with Jesus August 29, 2019 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. He accepted Jesus as his personal savior and Stephen loved the Lord. With God's help he conquered the struggles he encountered in his life.

Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delmer and Joan Olds (Paw Paw and Granny); and Larry and Alice Dennis (Grandpa and Grandma Dennis); his Aunt Jo Ellen Crow and Uncle Wayne Olds; two cousins, Kenny Olds and Rob Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jack and Linda Goodpaster; his brother, Jeff Goodpaster and wife Jen; niece and nephew, Jena and Knox Goodpaster; and numerous cousins and family friends.

Stephen was very gifted in many ways and we love him so. Now he is free and in our heavenly Father's arms. We will all see Stephen again!
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 8, 2019
