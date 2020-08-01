Stephen Elbert Aymond



Stephen Elbert Aymond passed away at his home July 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Mr. Aymond was born June 27, 1950, to Elbert and Virgie Aymond in Alexandria, La. and moved to Shreveport as a young child. He graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in 1968. He loved books and art. He studied English Literature at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and also attended the University of New Orleans. He continued his studies later at LSU-Shreveport and spent a year in Paris, France, a city he loved, learning more about its history, its art and architecture. He loved returning to Europe in later years.



Mr. Aymond had many friends in the Shreveport area and enjoyed talking with all of them. He was manager of the B. Dalton's Bookstore at Mall St. Vincent for many years. During that time, he began writing the book review for The Shreveport Times. Later, he became manager of the Barnes & Noble Bookstore in Shreveport. He was a voracious reader and many Shreveporters looked to him for suggestions and advice as he had the ability to match the person with just the right book. Steve was considered by many to be the soul and center of the store. He retired from Barnes & Noble. Steve was also known for his active support for the arts.



In his retirement years, Mr. Aymond lived quietly amidst his extensive library of books and his pet cats. Steve will be greatly missed by his many friends.



He is survived by his long time special friend, Walter Aros, his good friends Randal Beach, Lane Crockett and Larry Powell MD of Shreveport, Patti Fullilove of Waveland MS, and Betsy Mandel-Carley of Memphis, TN, as well as cousins Susan Hetzel of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jewel Futrell, Judy Claycomb and Alan MacAdams of Shreveport, La.



No services are planned. Mr. Aymond's ashes will be interred privately at Liberty Chapel Cemetery near his parents graves in Williana, Louisiana.









