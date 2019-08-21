Services
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Stephen Glynn "Steve" Teague


1944 - 2019
Stephen Glynn "Steve" Teague Obituary
Stephen Glynn "Steve" Teague

Vivian, LA - Stephen Glynn "Steve" Teague, 75, of Vivian, LA passed away at his home on August 19, 2019. Mr. Teague was born June 12, 1944 in Oakland, CA and lived in Vivian for most of his life. Mr. Teague was retired from the Caddo Parish Commission and was Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Victor Glynn Teague and Alice Thelma Eaton Morris.

He is survived by his wife Tressie Holland Teague, daughter Stephanie Heiliger, son Stephen Glynn Teague, Jr. and wife Holly nine grandchildren, Adam Teague, Bay-Lee Stevens and husband Michael, Haiden, Leila, Mia, and Tinley Teague, Rorie, Rylin, and Keegan Heiliger, a special nephew Kevin Prudhomme and wife Laurel, and a special friend Mack Reeves.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Gorsulowsky Funeral Home in Vivian, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 21, 2019
