Stephen Michael Kellogg
New Orleans - Stephen Michael Kellogg, 31, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in New Orleans, La. A visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 6 pm-8pm.
Stephen was born in Shreveport, LA on August 18, 1988. He was the only son to David Wayne Kellogg and Gail Gaiennie Kellogg, both of Shreveport, La. He graduated from Magnet High School in 2006. Stephen was a chef who loved to cook and has worked in numerous kitchens in south Louisiana, most recently in New Orleans.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jean and Delores Gaiennie; his paternal grandparents, Bobby and Mary Ann Kellogg; and his uncles, Jim Kellogg, John Kellogg, and Gary Gaiennie.
He is survived by his son, Henry David Kellogg; Henry's mother, Misti Lewis; his parents, David and Gail Kellogg; his sister, Lisa Kellogg, and her son, Henry Bullock; uncles Rob Gaiennie and wife Karen, James Gaiennie and wife Sharon, and Jeff Gaiennie and wife Traci, cousins Kayla and Kyle Gaiennie, and John Alex Kellogg and wife Brittany.
His family loved him very much and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019