Stephen Vasko
Stephen G Vasko, Sr passed away February 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Visitation will be held Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 2 PM at Rose Neath Southside Funeral Home Shreveport, LA. The service will follow at 3 PM then a graveside service for family only.
Mr. Vasko was born January 17, 1931 in Liberty, NY to Stephen C Vasko & Anne M Vasko. He joined the Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale from 1951 to 1955 serving part of that time in Japan during the Korean War. At Barksdale he met JoAnn E. Tuminello and they were married May 19, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Shreveport. They had two sons: Stephen G Vasko, Jr (wife Jacque May) and Michael B Vasko (wife Pat Edwards).
After leaving the Air Force he worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut and then returned to Shreveport to work for the Fuller Brush Co followed by The American Tobacco Company. He spent the vast majority of his life in sales which he was very skilled at. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved pet dogs or cats and spent hours cooking in the kitchen.
Steve was a charter member of the Exchange Club of Shreveport, member of the Knights of Columbus 3779, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Council and a Mason.
Mr. Vasko was preceded in death by his first wife JoAnn Vasko and second Virginia Lombardino and his sister Barbara Haviland.
He has 6 grandchildren: Nona Hargrove, Adam Vasko, Elizabeth Vasko, Pam Inguscio, Carrie Gilbert & Sara Vasko. He also has 11 great grandchildren & 4 great, great grandchildren.
Steve & Mike wish to thank Alan Robbins for his passionate care and time spent with their dad during the last year of his life.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020