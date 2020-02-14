Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Vasko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Vasko


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Stephen Vasko Obituary
Stephen Vasko

Stephen G Vasko, Sr passed away February 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Visitation will be held Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 2 PM at Rose Neath Southside Funeral Home Shreveport, LA. The service will follow at 3 PM then a graveside service for family only.

Mr. Vasko was born January 17, 1931 in Liberty, NY to Stephen C Vasko & Anne M Vasko. He joined the Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale from 1951 to 1955 serving part of that time in Japan during the Korean War. At Barksdale he met JoAnn E. Tuminello and they were married May 19, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Shreveport. They had two sons: Stephen G Vasko, Jr (wife Jacque May) and Michael B Vasko (wife Pat Edwards).

After leaving the Air Force he worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut and then returned to Shreveport to work for the Fuller Brush Co followed by The American Tobacco Company. He spent the vast majority of his life in sales which he was very skilled at. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved pet dogs or cats and spent hours cooking in the kitchen.

Steve was a charter member of the Exchange Club of Shreveport, member of the Knights of Columbus 3779, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Council and a Mason.

Mr. Vasko was preceded in death by his first wife JoAnn Vasko and second Virginia Lombardino and his sister Barbara Haviland.

He has 6 grandchildren: Nona Hargrove, Adam Vasko, Elizabeth Vasko, Pam Inguscio, Carrie Gilbert & Sara Vasko. He also has 11 great grandchildren & 4 great, great grandchildren.

Steve & Mike wish to thank Alan Robbins for his passionate care and time spent with their dad during the last year of his life.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now