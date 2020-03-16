Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
New Bethel MBC
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephone Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephone Taylor Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephone Taylor Ii Obituary
Mr. Stephone Taylor, II

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Stephone Taylor II, 25, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2020 at New Bethel MBC. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Taylor entered into eternal rest on March 11, 2020 after a tragic accident.

He is survived by his mother; Denise Taylor, father Stephone Taylor I, sisters; LaToya and Sharkedria, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -