Mr. Stephone Taylor, II
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Mr. Stephone Taylor II, 25, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2020 at New Bethel MBC. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Heavenly Gates.
Mr. Taylor entered into eternal rest on March 11, 2020 after a tragic accident.
He is survived by his mother; Denise Taylor, father Stephone Taylor I, sisters; LaToya and Sharkedria, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020