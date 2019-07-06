Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City 2201 Airline Drive Bossier City , LA 71111 (318) 746-2543 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM First Baptist Church of Bossier 2810 East Texas Street Bossier City , LA View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of Bossier 2810 East Texas Street Bossier City , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Steven Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven Ross Robinson

Bossier City, La - Steven Ross Robinson, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and died as a result of complications from pneumonia. A proud native of Bossier City, Louisiana, Steve was a graduate of the 1981 class of Airline High School, attended Louisiana Tech University and was a licensed private pilot. Steve was 56 years of age at the time of his home going. He was a devoted and beloved, son, husband, father and public servant.



Steve was a steadfast man of impeccable character and integrity. He dedicated his life to the protection and safety of his community and our state. He was the consummate law enforcement professional. Steve's commitment to public service began in 1984, as a Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy. Throughout his years of service to the residence of Bossier Parish Steve served as both a Communications Officer and a Deputy. Upon his commission as a Deputy, his assignments included tours of duty within the Patrol Division and as an investigator in Narcotics. Steve was proud of his association and tenure with Bossier Sheriff's Office. He often reminisced fondly of the experiences and relationships developed as a Bossier Deputy. Those relationships left an indelible mark on Steve's life for which he was forever grateful.



Subsequent approximately six years of service to Bossier Parish, Steve was appointed a Louisiana State Police Cadet, January 1990. Upon graduating the Louisiana State Police Academy, he was commissioned as a Trooper and assigned to Troop G in Bossier City. During his initial tenure within the Uniformed Patrol Division, Steve became a recognized crash reconstructionist and SWAT Tactical Operator.



When the State Police was statutorily tasked with the investigation and enforcement of regulated riverboat gaming within Louisiana, Steve transferred to the Department's Riverboat Gaming Division as an investigator. His investigative efforts led to the successful prosecution of both administrative and criminal cases at the State and Federal level.



With the 1997, reorganization of the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit, Steve was selected to serve as one of North Louisiana's intelligence investigators. His duties included the gathering, interpreting and reporting of criminal incidents, trends and the associative mapping and monitoring of criminal organizations.



After a successful career as an investigator, Steve was promoted to the rank of Sergeant within the Uniformed Patrol Division in 2000. He returned to Troop G and served as a Patrol Supervisor for approximately five years until attaining the rank of State Police Lieutenant in 2005. As Lieutenant, Steve assumed the role of Shift Supervisor until selected by Command Staff to serve as Troop G's Executive Officer in 2011.



May 6, 2016, Steve Robinson was commissioned as a State Police Captain and appointed Commander of Louisiana State Police Troop G. Captain Robinson's responsibilities included the oversight and delivery of public safety services to the citizens of seven parishes throughout Northwest Louisiana. At times, his command exceeded 100 commissioned troopers. During periods of community, state or national emergencies, Capt. Robinson served as the Department's liaison to all public safety partners.



Steve faithfully discharged his duties until, unfortunately, having to retire in September 2018, due to his illness. He left his Command with no regrets, stating, "28.5 years for me and I just can't think of doing it any other way if I had a do-over." In true character, Steve embraced his faith and confronted his illness as, "Just another mission."



Family visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at First Bossier located at 2810 East Texas Street, Bossier City, Louisiana. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at First Bossier, with Pastor Bryan Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City.



Steve is survived by the love of his life and devoted wife of 25 years, DeAnna Parker Robinson; step-daughters, Whitney LeGrand and Jordan Kylie LeGrand and grandson, Dakota Sentell; parents, Patricia Sangalli Robinson and Judge Billy Ross Robinson; brother, Beau Lindsay Robinson; extended family and a host of supportive friends.



Honoring Steve as pallbearers will be Lt. Kevin Baxter, Sheriff Glen Edwards, Capt. Tom Madden (Ret.), Lt. Barry Spinney, Sgt. Trey Strickland, Capt. Cordell Williams, Sgt. Hackley Willis and Lt. Jimmy VanGossen



Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve's fellow sworn officers of the Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Bossier Police Department and Bossier City Marshal's Office.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to animal shelters in Caddo or Bossier Parish.



Steve's love for his daughters was unconditional and the relationship they shared was one to be admired. Published in Shreveport Times from July 6 to July 8, 2019