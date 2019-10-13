|
|
Stuart Douglas Lunn
Shreveport - Stuart Douglas Lunn passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019. A memorial service for Stuart will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 3:00 PM in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church. All are welcome to visit with the family at the church following the service.
Stuart Douglas Lunn was born on October 10, 1925, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Mary Blanche Douglas Lunn and Wilburn Vastine Lunn. Stuart lived his early years on the family plantation in Dixie, Louisiana. He graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1942. He attended Centenary College and received his Bachelor of Arts and law degree from Louisiana State University. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity, and Order of the Coif, a legal honorary fraternity. He married Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Holton in 1951 prior to entering the military. Stuart served in the United States Army during World War II where he was stationed in the Philippines and Occupied Japan. During the Korean War, he served in the Pentagon in the JAG. They lived in Shreveport following his service in the military. He was a partner in the Smitherman Law firm for 40 years.
Stuart was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as trustee and elder. He was involved in the Shreveport Bar Association, Louisiana Bar Association, and American Bar Association. He held leadership roles in these organizations throughout his career. He loved his alma mater, LSU, and supported the LSU Tigers throughout his lifetime. Tiger stadium on Saturday night was one of his favorite places. He rarely missed a home game. He served on the Board of the LSU Alumni Association for several years. Also, he belonged to the Shreveport Club, Shreveport Country Club, Cotillion Club, and East Ridge Country Club, holding leadership positions within those organizations as well. Stuart loved to travel the world and visited as many countries as he could. Golf was his sport of choice and he spent much time on the golf course with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, Robert Gibbs Lunn. He is survived by his wife, Betsy; his daughter, Myrle Scarle Lunn; his son, Stuart Douglas Lunn, Jr. and wife, Debbie; two grandchildren, Stuart Douglas (Trey) Lunn, III and his wife, Annie, and Emily Lunn Smith and her husband, Halden. He is also survived by his brother, Wilburn Vastine Lunn, Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Patty Lunn, loving in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Trey Lunn, David Dethloff, Drew Dethloff, William Lunn, Barry Simmons, Jeff Springmeyer, Bill Pou, David Meadows, Michael Morrison, Eddie Morgan, and Steve Scott. Honorary pallbearers are John Guth and Merritt Chastain.
The family would like to thank the team of caregivers who allowed Mr. Lunn to be able to remain in his home for the duration of his life which was one of his last wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, LSU, or a .
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019