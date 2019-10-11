|
Sue Fife Kelly
Shreveport - Sue Fife Kelly went to be with her Lord and Savior and to rejoin the love of her life in Heaven on October 9, 2019. Family and friends will celebrate her life at a graveside service on Sunday, October 13, 1:30 p.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Harrison.
Sue was born to Aubra Blake (Pop) and Lula Gertrude (Pete) Fife on September 4, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Aubra Gene (Bubba) Fife. She was married to Davis Kelly for 39 years before his death. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Peters and husband, Robert, of Vicksburg, MS., and Darlene Kelly Hall, of Shreveport; two grandchildren, Justin Peters and wife, Kathy, of Bozeman, MT, Kelly Peters Headley and husband, Blake, along with their 3 children, Jordan (18), Walker (15) and Sarah(13), of Jackson, MS. She is also survived by numerous other loving family members.
Sue loved her Lord and God, and the one thing that describes her more than any other is "self-sacrificing love", always putting others first. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved children of any age, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And, she loved being a child with them.
She was a member of Mangum Memorial Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Fair Park Chapter #186. She drove a school bus for Caddo Parish 32 years. During that time, she also was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Others she worked with were radio station KWKH, J.C. Penney downtown switchboard, Poulan Chain Saw and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
While working at KWKH, Sue was asked to correspond with a handsome young redheaded army soldier overseas serving our country during World War II. She finally met him when he returned home from the war, and a year later she married her "forever love"! After his death, Sue chose to never remarry because she said she had the very best and no other could compare. She continually looked forward to the day they would be together again in heaven and requested "Together Forever" be immediately inscribed on their headstone. We celebrate her life and know her wish has been granted, as they are now "Together Forever".
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Oaks for their kindness and care for the eleven years Sue lived there. Special appreciation to her longest personal care givers, Shakari Johnson and Shanterrica Foster. Appreciation is also extended to Angel and Lacreshia and to the entire staff on West Wing for seeing to her every need with love.
Honoring Sue as pallbearers will be Robert Peters, Blake Headley, Walker Headley, Bob Pettitt, Cliff Coffman and Lonnie Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a donation to Justin Peters Ministries (justinpeters.org) or Caddo-Bossier Cancer Foundation League, Inc.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019