|
|
Sue Garland Bagley
Carthage, TX - Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Garland Bagley, 85, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dean Register officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Methodist Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sue Garland Luttrell Bagley was born June 27, 1933 in Logansport, Louisiana to the marriage of Thomas Karl and Florence Timmons Luttrell and passed away March 18, 2019 at her home in Carthage. She was raised in the Shiloh Community and graduated from Longstreet High School with the class of 1950. Sue married J.F. "Bubbo" Bagley on October 20, 1951 and they would celebrate 42 years of marriage and dairy farming.
Mrs. Bagley was a member of the Shiloh Methodist Church and the Keatchie/Shiloh VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, excellent cook, loved shopping, and for 21 years they participated in the Old Spanish Trail Ride. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Maudeen Luttrell Peck and Doris Luttrell Bordenkircher; and a brother, T.K. Luttrell.
Mrs. Bagley is survived by her four devoted sons, Johnny Bagley, Jr. and wife Nita, Tommy Bagley and Martha Anderson, Rickey Bagley and wife Bea, Mike Bagley and wife Karen; grandchildren, Brooke Morgan, Clint Bagley, Brandy Sharpe, Casey Bagley, Dusty Bagley, Micah Fenton, Calli Bowley, and Dillon Bagley; and 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Judy Luttrell Anglin, Tammy Sepulvado, Jerry Peck, and Tommy Luttrell; sister-in-law, Gwen Bagley Klotz; brother-in-law, Claude Randall Bagley; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Clint Bagley, Casey Bagley, Dusty Bagley, Dillon Bagley, Bo Sharpe, and Cody Bowley. The family suggests memorials to the Shiloh Methodist Cemetery, c/o Marie Ivy, 138 CR 4662, Carthage, Texas 75633.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 21, 2019