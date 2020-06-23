Sue NelsonShreveport - SHREVEPORT, LA - Sue Nelson was born on October 15, 1936 in Calvin, Louisiana and passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She attended grades 1-12 in Minden, Louisiana and was active in First Baptist Church. After high school, Sue went to Louisiana Baptist College where she earned a Master's degree in Home Economics. From 1957 to 1964 she was a teller at Commercial National Bank in Shreveport. She learned to speak fluent Spanish and French while traveling the world and living overseas from 1964 - 1991 with her first husband who was in the oil business. If asked, she was pleased to say she had lived on six of the seven continents. When not traveling, she enjoyed serving as President of the Women's Department Club in the early 70's and a was a member of the Newcomer's Club and the Bridge Club. From 1992 - 2015, she was President and founder of Celltech where she worked with her husband Reda Bey.Sue was preceded in death by her parents Holston George Hearron and Neva Jewell Hearron, sister Rebecca Alsup and brother William Hearron and is survived by her husband of 28 years, Reda Bey; daughter Patti Ann Nelson Carter and husband Keven Carter.The service will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, June 24 at Aulds Funeral Home with interment in the family plot at Forest Park Cemetery West. The family gives special thanks to her caregiver, Kim Herzog and the loving staff at Chateaus and Montclair.