Sue Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Nelson

Shreveport - SHREVEPORT, LA - Sue Nelson was born on October 15, 1936 in Calvin, Louisiana and passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She attended grades 1-12 in Minden, Louisiana and was active in First Baptist Church. After high school, Sue went to Louisiana Baptist College where she earned a Master's degree in Home Economics. From 1957 to 1964 she was a teller at Commercial National Bank in Shreveport. She learned to speak fluent Spanish and French while traveling the world and living overseas from 1964 - 1991 with her first husband who was in the oil business. If asked, she was pleased to say she had lived on six of the seven continents. When not traveling, she enjoyed serving as President of the Women's Department Club in the early 70's and a was a member of the Newcomer's Club and the Bridge Club. From 1992 - 2015, she was President and founder of Celltech where she worked with her husband Reda Bey.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents Holston George Hearron and Neva Jewell Hearron, sister Rebecca Alsup and brother William Hearron and is survived by her husband of 28 years, Reda Bey; daughter Patti Ann Nelson Carter and husband Keven Carter.

The service will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, June 24 at Aulds Funeral Home with interment in the family plot at Forest Park Cemetery West. The family gives special thanks to her caregiver, Kim Herzog and the loving staff at Chateaus and Montclair.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved