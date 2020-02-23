|
|
Sumiko McBride
Bossier City - Sumiko McBride, 89, passed away on February 21, 2020, after a short, but courageous, battle with cancer. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Park West Cemetery, Meriwether Road. Officiating will be Reverend Tom Brown. Under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.
Mrs. McBride was born in Osaka, Japan on November 18, 1930. She was married to the late CPO Malvin R. "Mac" McBride, who predeceased her in 2003. She followed him in his military career and came to the United States in September of 1968. She moved to the Shreveport/Bossier City area in 1978. All that knew Mrs. McBride knew that she was a very independent, strong-willed lady.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her mother, Fuku Sakamoto; and father, Tokuzo Toihi. She is survived by her dear friends, Fumiko Harper of Benton; Sueko Lovell of Bossier City; and Suzanne Stinson of Benton.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Regional Hospice Care Group and the wonderful sitters of Companion Care.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020