|
|
Sunshine Carney
Stonewall - Funeral services for Sunshine Marie Carney, 87, of Stonewall, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 29, 2019 in Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Rev. David Logan and Rev. Barry Boatright. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Castor, LA. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:00 - 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 29, 2019.
Sunshine was born October 4, 1932 in Downsville, LA to Archie and Oneal Grigg, Sr. She passed away November 25, 2019 in Stonewall, LA. She lived in Shreveport, LA and Ringgold, LA most of her life. She worked in public health as a Registered Nurse for most of her career and in her mid fifties, after her husband's death, she went to Baylor to become a Nurse Practioner. Sunshine retired after more than forty years in the medical field. She was a person of great faith and generous to those in need. Sunshine loved helping others, whether it be to mission work, churches, students attending college, or just every day needs without ever wanting recognition.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, James R. Carney and Rev. Rudolph Hines; three brothers, Archie Grigg, Jr., Murrell Grigg, and Harold Grigg; and a son-in-law, Michael Boatright.
Left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Cathy Nash and husband, Tony of Stonewall, LA and Deborah Gail Johnson and husband, Glenn of Franklin, TN; brother, Stanley Griggs of Ruston, LA; grandchildren, Michelle Keith and husband, John of Stonewall, LA and Jonathan Jackson and wife, Kari of Springhill, TN; great grandchildren, Abram and Asa Keith and Gavin and Keegan Jackson; nieces and nephews that she loved as her own and many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Troy Griggs, Ray Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Glenn Johnson, John Keith, Abram Keith, Charles Walker, and Tom Wood.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019