Sunshine Crow Robertson
Homer, LA - Sunshine Crow Robertson was born on a farm in rural Claiborne Parish on July 29, 1924. She passed away in Homer, Louisiana, on September 13, 2019. She was 95 years of age.
Mrs. Robertson was preceded in death by her parents, William John Crow and Ella Flaherty Crow; her six siblings, Debet C. Sherrill, Ava C. Ragland, Travis Crow, Ella Mae Hough, Raymond Crow and Martin Crow; her beloved second husband, Joe Hunter Robertson; and her very special friend, Celeste Brown of Minden.
Her upbringing taught her to work hard and "do her part," traits which she exhibited for the rest of her life. She was a "numbers person" who applied her bookkeeping skills to her position in the Payroll Department at Remington Rand's Shell Plant in Doyline, to working alongside her husband at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Homer, and as a volunteer, serving for many years as Treasurer for the First Presbyterian Church of Homer.
She loved her family most—and is survived by her son Robert Wilford Taylor and wife Kenneta of Rogers, Arkansas, grandchildren Monica Taylor of Baton Rouge, Kelly Bouck and husband Thomas of Fayetteville, John Robertson Taylor and wife Brooke of Fayetteville, and great-grandchildren Taylor, Jack and Lauren.
When she married Joe Robertson in 1964, she gained a second family to love. Her survivors also include Beverly R. Allen and daughter Beth of Wimberley, Texas, Jess B. Robertson and wife Toni of Homer, their son Scott and grandson Andrew.
Sunshine's passion was her husband, family and friends. She leaves behind special relationships with Mary Celeste Powers of Mobile, Alabama, and Edd Moreland of Minden and Union City, Tennessee, whom she considered part of her family.
She was a devoted caretaker over the years of her Father, Mother, grandchildren and husband. In turn, the family is appreciative of her caregivers, Mary Evans, Lisa Ford, Stephanie Horn and, particularly, Jacqueline Hardaway. The family is also grateful to loyal friend Ava McWhorter, who nursed Sunshine after surgery to repair a broken leg suffered years ago.
A graveside service honoring Mrs. Robertson will be held at Arlington Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019. Rev. David Powers of Mobile, Alabama, will officiate.
For persons wishing to make contributions in Mrs. Robertson's memory, the family suggests the First Presbyterian Church of Homer, the H. S. Ford Museum of Homer, or the .
