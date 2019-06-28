|
Susan Dominick
Mira, Louisiana - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Susan Miller Dominick of Mira on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, August 14, 1920, and a resident of Mira for 73 years, she was predeceased by husband Jack Dominick, Sr., her parents Sen. Charles Hooker Miller and Susie Belle Wade Miller; brother, Charles Hooker Miller II; sisters, Elizabeth Miller Brown, Sarah Frances Huff, Jane Miller Hight, all descended from the Wade and Miller families of Copiah County, Mississippi.
Survivors are her son, Jack Dominick Jnr. and her sister Ellen Miller Bonslagel Morgan of St. Catherine's Village in Madison, Mississippi; many nephews and nieces in Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma City and her two best friends, Tammy H. Blair and Janice Hemperley Franklin.
Susan met and married Jack Dominick who was attaché to the Commanding General at Jackson Airbase, U.S. Air Corps in Jackson, Mississippi during World War II. They met at the Capital Building where she worked as a secretary to the Mississippi Governor.
After moving to the Dominick home in Mira during 1945 she became an active partner along with her husband and son in managing Manila Plantation on Red River including cotton, cattle, timber and investment interests, residing those 73 years at their home which is the original location of the Dominick family in Louisiana since the 1890s. She read The Wall Street Journal daily - cover to cover -and became quite a specialist in stocks and bonds.
Susan was a long time member of the Pelican Chapter Daughters of The American Revolution, local garden clubs, luncheon clubs, various Presbyterian and Baptist organizations and other civic groups in Mira, Caddo Parish and Shreveport. She worked with the Munnerlyn Chapel Methodist Episcopal Cemetery committee which catalogued graves in the Old Cemetery and also wrote about its history dating back to the late 1800s.
Visitation will be at the Gorsulowsky Funeral Home, 1107 South Pine Street, Vivian, at 10 AM Saturday, June 29 followed by a graveside service in the Dominick family section at Munnerlyn Chapel Cemetery, Mira, Louisiana, at 11 AM with Reverend Brett Puckitt officiating. Pallbearers are Tammy Blair, Dr. William Gibson, Charles Grubb, Johnathan Mauldin, and other friends.
We will always remember THOSE who visited and showed kindness to Susan over the past few years and also Katherine Day and the staff of Stratmore, Heritage Manor during her short stay there.
Memorials should be sent to St. Mary's Residential Facility - Tyler Mauldin, 6715 Highway 1, Boyce, Louisiana 71409.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 28, 2019