Susan Dunlop Goff



Shreveport - A celebration of the life of Susan Dunlop Goff will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be the Very Rev. Alston Johnson, assisted by other clergy staff of the cathedral. A reception will follow in the church parlor.



Mrs. Goff passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019, at The Cottages at The Glen. She was born on December 3, 1930, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from Park Tudor High School and then attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in Education in 1955. While Susie was at Indiana University, she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.



Mrs. Goff began her career as a teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Elliott Elementary. She moved to Shreveport in 1959 and continued to teach elementary school at St Joseph's. Susie loved working with children throughout her life and served as a Sunday school teacher at St Paul's Episcopal Church and was also the director for the vacation bible school programs and served as the leader of the senior high youth group for many years.



Susie had been an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral for the past 30 years, serving in the Altar Guild and also teaching the children in the summer bible school programs. She was the President of the Riverside Elementary PTA, President of the Shreveport Kappa Kappa Gamma alumni association, and was also President of the Shreveport Opera Guild. One of her best memories was when she served as the Chairmen of the Boutique De Noel Christmas fund raising event for the Shreveport Opera.



Susie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Goff. She is survived by her children, John Marsh Goff and wife, Sue Saylor Goff of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jennifer Ducote and husband, David Ducote of Houston, Texas; four grandchild, David Goff, Kathryn Goff, Elizabeth Ducote and Gabrielle Ducote; sister, Helen Muller and husband, Alex Muller; and sister-in-law, Gana Dunlop.



The family wishes to thank the staff at The Cottages at The Glen for their special care and concern, especially Libby Kirkpatrick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Cottages at The Glen Retirement System or St. Mark's Cathedral Altar Guild. Published in Shreveport Times from May 18 to May 20, 2019