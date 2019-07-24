|
Susan Elizabeth Campbell Reid
Shreveport - Susan Reid won her battle against cancer by joining her Saviour in Heaven on July 17th, 2019. She was 74.
Mrs. Reid donated her body to science. Memorial services will be held at North Shreve Baptist Church on July 27th at 1:00 PM with Brother Cecil Marr officiating. Please join us to celebrate her homegoing.
She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Lamar Reid, her parents, Joe and Dorothy Campbell, her son, Chris Reid, and her brothers Gary Campbell and Dennis Campbell. She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Carter (Don), and Dori Herndon (Barry), both of Shreveport, and brother, Joel Campbell. She was the proud grandmother of twelve and great grandmother of six - greatly beloved by all.
Mrs. Reid was raised in Hot Springs but lived most of her adult life in the Shreveport area. She graduated from LSUS with a Specialist degree. She served as a School Psychologist for 26 years. She was active in her Christian faith, teaching classes and being involved with missions. She pursued being with the love of her life, Jesus Christ, by taking Bible classes after retirement, earning a degree in Biblical Studies from Faith Bible Institute. She loved missions and supported them with a sewing ministry to help people in foreign countries as well as many in the Shreveport area.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent for the mission fund at North Shreve Baptist Church, 4930 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, LA 71107 or any other mission which promotes the work and ministry of Jesus Christ.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 24, 2019