Susan May Cockerham
Shreveport - Ms. Susan May Cockerham, 75, passed away on May 6, 2020, after a 12-year battle with ovarian cancer. A private family graveside service will be held with Randy Goudeau, Pastor of Regional Hospice, officiating.
Susan was a native and life-long resident of Shreveport. She was born on July 6, 1944, to John Henry Cockerham and Marjorie Cockerham Biggs. Susan attended Oklahoma University where she pledged to sorority Pi Beta Phi, which she made life-time friends and was an active member throughout her life. She was also a member of Pi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society. She then attended LSU in Bator Rouge and completed her Masters in English. Susan was married to Mills McCawley for 23 years. They had three children, John McCawley, Marjorie McCawley Bowen, and Suzanne McCawley Burford.
Susan was the CFO of her parents' oil and gas company, Economy Oil. She was the treasurer of the Junior League of Shreveport. She played and loved bridge throughout her life and became a Bridge Life Master. You would often find her playing cards with her friends at the Bridge House of Shreveport. Susan also loved to travel, especially on European cruises with her daughters and son.
Susan is survived by her children: son John Mills McCawley and wife, Mindy McCawley; daughter, Marjorie McCawley Bowen and husband, J. Lee Bowen; and daughter, Suzanne McCawley Burford and husband, J. Porter Burford; her cherished companion of many years, Ansel W. Harris, Jr.; and her grandchildren: John's children, Hunter McCawley, Ellis McCawley, and Liam McCawley; Marjorie's children, Craig Carlson, II, Duke Bowen, Frances Bowen, and Logan Carlson; and Suzanne's children: J.P. Burford and Lilly Burford.
Pallbearers will be J. Porter Burford, J. Lee Bowen, Hunter McCawley, J.P. Burford, Liam McCawley, Craig Carlson, II, Duke Bowen, and Logan Carlson. Honorary pallbearer will be Ansel W. Harris, Jr.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her loving caregivers: Betty Gerideau, Barbara Gillins, and Frances Mitchell. Special thank you to some of her very close friends, Pepper Lang, Debbie Grand, Sylvia Beard, Henry Pleaz, Maple Bernard, her Bridge friends, and Birthday Club friends. Also, to the wonderful doctors and nurses that were involved in her care for many years, Christus-Schumpert Cancer Center, Dr. Chris Snead, and Dr. Sanford Katz.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 8 to May 11, 2020