Susan "Momma L" Reynolds Loftus
Shreveport - Susan "Momma L" Reynolds Loftus, age 73, entered into rest in her home Sunday, November 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and fur babies.
Despite her diagnosis with Ovarian Cancer she continued to have a deep faith in God and passed with a happy heart know that she had a wonderful life and spent it with devoted family, friends and fur babies. Like a true Southern Bell, Susan left this earthy world with her lipstick on!
A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the home of John Loftus at 7342 Camelback Drive.
Susan was born in Shreveport, LA. She and was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and John D. Reynolds and the father of her children, Jack Loftus, all of Shreveport, LA. She is survived by her daughter Mary Virginia (MV), son, John Loftus and his longtime partner, Karen Wilson, her only granddaughter, Clarissa, and bonus family, Casey McElroy, Wyatt Carpenter, James Blake Thomas, Lilly Thomas and her beloved Fur Babies, Maude, Ethel, Max, Rufus, Gertie, Pink Floyd, Barbara Bush, Bonnie and Clyde.
Before greeting the workforce, Susan prided herself on raising MV and John. For many years, she served as Director of Easter Seals, Holiday in Dixie, and Habitat for Humanity. As President of the Shreveport Opera Guild, she received the Eugenie Somdal Award. She also served as President of the Shreveport Little Theater Guild and was on the Shreveport Symphony Guild.
The family would like to thank all those who worked tirelessly to make this journey bearable. We could not have asked for better sitters than Connie Hatter and Arada Anderson of Bluebird Paramedical. A special thanks to the Rockstar nurses, Michelle, Denise, Leslie and Debbie from Christus Hospice, and family friends, Cartrena Richmond and Linda Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, Susan asks that donations be made to the Animal .
His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord. Matthew 25:21
To MV and John-Momma LOVES you.
To Clarissa: Mimi loves you OODLES-now get out there and make me Proud!
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019