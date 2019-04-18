|
|
Susan Stinson
Shreveport - Susan Frances Stinson, 70, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Susan was born on March 16, 1949 in Ashdown, Arkansas to Thurman Allen and Frances Ella Jones Stinson. Susan graduated from Northwestern State University where she received a Bachelor of Education, and then received her Master of Education at LSU-S. She began her 33 years of teaching at Woodlawn High School. Due to her love of teaching, and her call to ministry and missions, she continued teaching as a missionary in Beirut, Lebanon. She completed her teaching mission by teaching Spanish at Southwood High School. She was enthusiastic with her students, and led the Spanish Club at Southwood High School where she was sure to enable her students to tap into their childlike heart. Susan was an amazing aunt to her biological nephew and niece, and also with children of her friends and church family. She was a member at Morningside United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and led children's Sunday School. She became a member at Summer Grove United Methodist Church where she continued to be involved in children's ministry and Upward Soccer.
Susan is survived by her sister, Renda Stinson King, nephew, Jonathan Stinson King, wife Jacqueline, great-niece Joanna, and niece, Megan Susan King Beecham, husband Nathaniel. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Thurman Allen and Frances Ella Jones Stinson, and brother-in-law, Ronald Carroll King.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the beautiful life of Susan Frances Stinson at Summer Grove United Methodist Church at 11:00am, Saturday, April 20, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9:30am. The service will be led by Rachel McConnell-Switzer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Summer Grove United Methodist Church
9119 Dean Road
Shreveport, LA, 71118
318-686-2514
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 18, 2019