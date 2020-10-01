Sybil Eudine WynnIda - Sybil Eudine Wynn, 91 of Ida, Louisiana passed away on September 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ida Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jerry Means and Rev. Byron Longino. Burial will follow at Bethsaida Cemetery in Ida, LA. There will be a time of visitation before the service from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Ida Baptist Church.Sybil was born on March 27, 1929 in Mira, Louisiana to John V. and Eva Mae Byrd Sheppard. She lived in Ida, LA all of her life and was a member of Ida Baptist Church. Eudine was employed by the US Postal Service in Shreveport and Post Master of Ida Post Office. 30 plus years Eudine was involved in many community and church organizations. She was very involved in her family and all their activities. Her husband Billy, her children and her grand-children were her joy in life.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John William Wynn Jr., her brothers, Collins Sheppard and Wren Sheppard, and her sisters, Mildred Welty, Johnnye Faye Ward and Mary Jo Land.She is survived by her daughter, Billie Dean Emanuel and husband Tommy of Mont Belvieu, Tx and her son, John D. "Bubba" Wynn of St. Joseph, LA, her sister, Martha Szyperski, her grandchildren, John D. Wynn Jr. and wife Tonya of Natchitoches, LA, Bo Krajefska and wife Mindy of Huntsville, Tx, and Bradley Wynn and wife Jill of Opelousas, LA, and her great-grandchildren, John Wesley Wynn, Coco Wynn, Summer Wynn and Sydney Frames.Pallbearers will be John D. Wynn Jr., Bo Krajefska, Brad Wynn, John Wesley Wynn, George Gaines, and Bryan Gaines.The family would like to express their gratitude to all the care givers for their dedication and love for Eudine.