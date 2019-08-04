Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Oaks of Louisiana chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Pendergrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Pendergrass


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sybil Pendergrass Obituary
Sybil Pendergrass

Shreveport - Sybil Causey Pendergrass, 94, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on August 1, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Oaks of Louisiana chapel. Sybil was born at home, on November 13, 1924 to Roy Clayton Causey and Annie Nelson Causey in Craven County, North Carolina. She grew up on the family farm with one sibling, her brother, Roy Causey, Jr., and a multitude of cousins. She attended the College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, Virginia, and later worked in Norfolk, during W.W.II where she met a young naval officer, James L. Pendergrass (Jimmy). They married in Norfolk on August 3, 1946, and moved to his hometown, New Orleans, Louisiana. There they raised their three children.

For the next sixty years, Sybil devoted her time and energy to her family, friends, church, and the New Orleans community. Her home was referred to as "Mimi's Bed and Breakfast" because she hosted and fed so many guests. She loved animals, gardening, shopping, bridge, Saints games, and having fun with her grandchildren. After losing their home in 2005 in Hurricane Katrina, Sybil and Jimmy relocated to Shreveport. Soon she became an active resident of the Oaks, where she found many new and lasting friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Donald Pendergrass (Merrie) of Shreveport, Dianne Gosslee (Jimmy) of Shreveport, and Robert Pendergrass of New Orleans; nine grandchildren: Clay, Scott, and Jed Pendergrass, Brad Gosslee, Jeffrey Gosslee, and Krista Gosslee LeBlanc; and Katie Pendergrass, Megan Pendergrass Bailey, and Betsy Pendergrass; and twenty-two great grandchildren. Each and every one held a special place in her heart. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff at the Oaks of Louisiana and all of Mimi's caregivers for their loving care and support, especially Rowena Amerson and Gladys Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, the Christmas fund for the staff at the Oaks, or a .
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sybil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now